Radość dla całej ziemi

W czwartek, 1 czerwca, zaprezentowano hymn Światowego Spotkania Rodzin, jakie odbędzie się w Dublinie od 21 do 26 sierpnia 2018 roku. Poniżej zamieszczamy wideo oraz oficjalny tekst angielski. Tłumaczenie na język polski zamieścimy w późniejszym terminie.

World Meeting of Families 2018 WMOF2018 Official



Intro

Love bears all things, endures all things

Love longs for all things good, love never ends

Love is patient, and love is kind.

Love is not resentful; it is not rude.

Love is not arrogant, nor boastful, nor jealous,

but love rejoices, rejoices in the truth

Refrain

The joy, of love, a joy for all God’s family,

The joy of love transcending time and space.

Our Love for each other mirrors God the Father’s love.

The joy of love: a joy for all the earth.

Here in Gods family all find their home.

All can find salvation troubled souls find peace.

Here is found tenderness, compassion and justice

Here God reaches down to us and touches us with grace.

Refrain

Love is our origin, our constant calling.

Love is our fulfilment, in God’s dwelling place.

Love is the mystery of Father, Son and Spirit,

Love is communion of blessed Trinity.

Refrain

This is what God asks of us, to act with justice,

to love with tenderness, to walk humbly with God,

to give our lives in service to others.

The joy of the Gospel is the joyful love of Christ!

Refrain

Love bears all things, endures all things

love longs for all things good, love never ends.

© World Meeting of Families 2018 Ltd. All rights reserved.