Różności Wiadomości bieżące Radość dla całej ziemi
Wniebowstąpienie Pańskie
Modlitwa tygodnia

Wniebowstąpienie Pańskie

Wszechmogący Boże, Wniebowstąpienie Twojego Syna jest...

Piątek 2 Czerwca
7. tydzień Wielkanocy
Świętych męczenników Marcelina i Piotra; błogosławionego Sadoka i Towarzyszy
I Piątek Miesiąca
Czytania
Pierwsze czytanie
Dz 25,13-21
Psalm
Ps 103
Ewangelia
J 21,15-19
Odpowiedz!
Rozważanie
Odpowiedz!
Nie da się odpowiedzieć na zapas, bo każdy dzień, każde zdarzenie stawia je na nowo.
Dar
Wideokomentarz

Dar

Ewangeliarz OP - 2 czerwca 2017 - (J 21, 15-19)

Zesłanie Ducha Świętego
NA NIEDZIELĘ I UROCZYSTOŚCI

Zesłanie Ducha Świętego

Komentarze biblijne i liturgiczne, propozycje śpiewów, biblijne konteksty, homilie.

Radość dla całej ziemi

 
Łukasz Masłowski /Foto Gość

Oficjalny hymn Światowego Spotkania Rodzin w Dublinie.

W czwartek, 1 czerwca, zaprezentowano hymn Światowego Spotkania Rodzin, jakie odbędzie się w Dublinie od 21 do 26 sierpnia 2018 roku. Poniżej zamieszczamy wideo  oraz oficjalny tekst angielski. Tłumaczenie na język polski zamieścimy w późniejszym terminie.

World Meeting of Families 2018 WMOF2018 Official

Intro
Love bears all things, endures all things
Love longs for all things good, love never ends

Love is patient, and love is kind.
Love is not resentful; it is not rude.
Love is not arrogant, nor boastful, nor jealous,
but love rejoices, rejoices in the truth

Refrain
The joy, of love, a joy for all God’s family,
The joy of love transcending time and space.
Our Love for each other mirrors God the Father’s love.
The joy of love: a joy for all the earth.

Here in Gods family all find their home.
All can find salvation troubled souls find peace.
Here is found tenderness, compassion and justice
Here God reaches down to us and touches us with grace.

Refrain

Love is our origin, our constant calling.
Love is our fulfilment, in God’s dwelling place.
Love is the mystery of Father, Son and Spirit,
Love is communion of blessed Trinity.

Refrain

This is what God asks of us, to act with justice,
to love with tenderness, to walk humbly with God,
to give our lives in service to others.
The joy of the Gospel is the joyful love of Christ!

Refrain

Love bears all things, endures all things
love longs for all things good, love never ends.

© World Meeting of Families 2018 Ltd. All rights reserved.

xwl/worldmeeting.ie

www.worldmeeting2018.ie |

dodane 01.06.2017 22:56

DUBLIN, HYMN, ŚWIATOWE SPOTKANIE RODZIN

Fatima: hymn papieskiej wizyty | Hymn Jubileuszu Miłosierdzia | Naszą misją jest miłość. Rodzina w pełni żywa | Światowe Spotkanie Rodzin | Miłość jest naszą misją | VIII Światowe Spotkanie Rodzin | Dublin 2012 | Dublin: moc pojednania | Dublin: posługa obecności przy cierpiących | Dublin: pod znakiem ekumenizmu

